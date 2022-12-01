Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Purchases $10,003.32 in Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) CFO Bradford D. Dahms bought 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $10,003.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $40,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 17,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
