Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Purchases $10,003.32 in Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) CFO Bradford D. Dahms bought 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $10,003.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $40,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 17,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

