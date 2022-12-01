THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THK Stock Performance

THKLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Get THK alerts:

THK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.