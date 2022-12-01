THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
THK Stock Performance
THKLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.14.
THK Company Profile
