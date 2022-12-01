Threshold Price Hits $0.0180 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $180.03 million and $8.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,906.33 or 0.99990718 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00243623 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01847517 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,136,794.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

