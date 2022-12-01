Threshold Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $182.74 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,916.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00244019 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01847517 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,136,794.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

