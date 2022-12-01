Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Thursday. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

