Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 302,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,834. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $267.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

