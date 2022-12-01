Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,500 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the October 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tobu Railway Price Performance
TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.76.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tobu Railway (TBURF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.