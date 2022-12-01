Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,500 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the October 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Price Performance

TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

Tobu Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.