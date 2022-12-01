Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,436 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

