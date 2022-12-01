Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 820 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $176.50 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

