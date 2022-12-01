Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $690.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.