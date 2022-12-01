Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 815,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

