Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.