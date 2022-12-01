Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.84.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.