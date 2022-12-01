Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TKGSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

