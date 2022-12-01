TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,247. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. State Street Corp grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Stories

