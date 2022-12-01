Toncoin (TON) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00010534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.18 billion and $17.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,166.46 or 0.99963467 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00245626 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.75361236 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $15,435,040.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

