Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Cut by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $198.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

