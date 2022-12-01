Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 789,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,875 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. 98,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

