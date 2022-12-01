Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

TCNNF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 207,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,906. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

