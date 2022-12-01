TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TuSimple Stock Performance
TSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,296. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TuSimple by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in TuSimple by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TuSimple by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
