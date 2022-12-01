TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TuSimple Stock Performance

TSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,296. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Several research firms have recently commented on TSP. Truist Financial lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TuSimple by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in TuSimple by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TuSimple by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.