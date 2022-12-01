TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) vs. TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Head-To-Head Review

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 81.38 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.13 TDCX $410.74 million 4.57 $76.82 million $0.53 24.81

This table compares TuSimple and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 4 5 0 2.08 TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 929.84%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats TuSimple on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

