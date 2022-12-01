Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.