United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 42.5% in November

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP remained flat at $14.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The company has a market cap of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

