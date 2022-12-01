UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $615,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.00. 29,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $439.22 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.