UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4,388.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 513,092 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $72,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.31 on Thursday, hitting $538.45. 72,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $439.22 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.80 and a 200 day moving average of $517.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

