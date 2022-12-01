UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.40-$24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $357.00 billion-$360.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.39 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $547.76 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $511.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.24.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

