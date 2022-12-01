urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 33.0% in November

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 650,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 52.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 298,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,728. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that urban-gro will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGRO shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

