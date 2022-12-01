USDD Reaches Market Capitalization of $716.99 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $716.99 million and approximately $47.06 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

