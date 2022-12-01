Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 7.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 89,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 172,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Uxin Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Uxin Limited will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uxin (UXIN)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.