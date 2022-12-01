Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 7.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 89,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 172,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Uxin Limited will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 12.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 516.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 180,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

