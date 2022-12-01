Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 322,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,016,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

