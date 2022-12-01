Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,046,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 101,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,555. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

