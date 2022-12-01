Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 30.3% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $204.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

