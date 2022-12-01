Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 10,951 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.42. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

