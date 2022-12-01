Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,086.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 352,685 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 238.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 314,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 303,243 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Organogenesis Stock Up 2.2 %

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.