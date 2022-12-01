Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $72,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,185.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TUP opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

