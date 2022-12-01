Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VTWRF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

VTWRF stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

