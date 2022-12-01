Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.94 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.17.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average is $186.72. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.