Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.19-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.42. 1,389,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.72. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.