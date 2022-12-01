Venus (XVS) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Venus has a total market capitalization of $51.35 million and $2.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00024627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

