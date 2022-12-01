Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Short Interest Up 53.5% in November

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Verb Technology stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

