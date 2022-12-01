Verge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $740,086.69 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $42.12 million and approximately $740,086.69 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00451296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00851018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00647683 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00247409 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,488 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.