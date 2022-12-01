Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0025

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Verge has a total market cap of $42.01 million and $854,861.84 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,969.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00457824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00116932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00838598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00654586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00252493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

