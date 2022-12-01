Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 4,000 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

VRSK stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.14. The stock had a trading volume of 875,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

