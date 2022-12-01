Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $183,566.50 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertex Trading Up 7.8 %

VERX stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vertex by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

