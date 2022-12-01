Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRT. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -230.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

