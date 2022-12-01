Vibhu Vivek Sells 3,372 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 706,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.