Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,084,601.70 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,054,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile



Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.



