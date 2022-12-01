Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,934 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Himax Technologies worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 504,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

