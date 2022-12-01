Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Himax Technologies worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

HIMX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

