Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $220.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $231,780. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
